Chris Kamara felt “embarrassed” by his speech apraxia and apologised to his family for not talking more about it.

Chris Kamara 'embarrassed' by his speech apraxia

The former Sky Sports pundit, 67, was diagnosed with the neurological disorder - which stops a person from planning and coordinating movements to communicate - in 2022, and can be his "own worst critic" at times,

Chris told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I was embarrassed by my apraxia.

"But once I got over it, which I have now, I realise your voice doesn't define who you are. I'm sorry to anyone who has a speech condition that I felt that way for so long.

"I have accepted the way I speak now. And that's because of the work on my mental health.

"My therapist told me that the day you accept your condition is the day you will start getting better.

"I can be my own worst critic, but my speech has improved, and I'm fine with how I sound."

Chris and his wife Anne have two children, Ben, 40, and Jack, 38, as well as four grandchildren - Solomon, seven, Connie, seven, Billie, five, and Morgan, three.

The 'Ninja Warrior UK' co-presenter said his spouse of 43 years and their children spotted signs that Chris' was struggling, and he kicks himself for not explaining the situation to the three of them more.

A regretful Chris admitted: "They spotted the signs [that I was struggling]. I should have talked to my wife Anne, for which I have apologised to her. I didn't tell my wife what was going on.

"My family would have supported me. Anne and my sons would have helped me."

Chris - who initially thought his speech apraxia may have been dementia or Alzheimer's - said being silent stems from his upbringing in a time when people did not share their feelings and how the football world "frowned" upon people who spoke about their struggles.

The former Sheffield United midfielder explained: "I grew up at a time when you didn't talk about your feelings.

"I lived in a football world where any sort of weakness was frowned upon.

"Men feel they have to be strong all the time. But you need to talk about things going on inside your head ... get it off your chest."