Chris Kamara struggles to use stairs due to his health problems.

The 67-year-old star suffers from dyspraxia, which affects balance and coordination, and has trouble speaking due to having speech apraxia - which he was diagnosed with in 2022 - and now the former Sky Sports pundit admits the two disorders have made him "really weak".

Chris told the Daily Star newspaper: "The brain cells tell you you're going to fall even though you probably won't, so you have to hold on to the bannister and getting on planes and things like that."

The Ninja Warrior UK host joked that people may be delayed getting off a plane if they are stuck behind him because Chris needs to climb down staircases slowly.

He quipped: "Don't be in the queue behind me because I'll be five minutes getting down those plane steps."

The former professional football player has become a much-loved figure on TV screens over the years, but he is pickier in what work he does because of his dyspraxia and speech apraxia.

Chris admitted: "I still don't want to put myself in a situation where it comes back to bite me.

"So I'm not like the old Chris Kamara who would say yes to the opening of an envelope."

The Soccer Saturday legend and his wife Anne have children Ben, 40, and Jack, 38, as well as four grandchildren - Solomon, seven, Connie, seven, Billie, five, and Morgan, three - and Chris recently admitted he apologised to his family for not talking about his speech apraxia as he felt "embarrassed” by it.

The former Bradford City manager told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I was embarrassed by my apraxia.

"But once I got over it, which I have now, I realise your voice doesn't define who you are. I'm sorry to anyone who has a speech condition that I felt that way for so long.

"I have accepted the way I speak now. And that's because of the work on my mental health.

"My therapist told me that the day you accept your condition is the day you will start getting better.

"I can be my own worst critic, but my speech has improved, and I'm fine with how I sound."

Admitting he kicks himself for not explaining the situation to Anne, Ben and Jack more, Kamara added: "They spotted the signs [that I was struggling]. I should have talked to my wife Anne, for which I have apologised to her. I didn't tell my wife what was going on.

"My family would have supported me. Anne and my sons would have helped me."