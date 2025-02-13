Chris McCausland was left "literally ripped apart" whilst trying to recreate a TikTok dance on 'Strictly'.

Chris McCausland with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell

The winner of the BBC programme's 2024 series - and who made history as the show's first blind contestant - was partnered with Dianne Buswell, and she got him to recreate a dance craze on the social media platform that left him with the "worst" injury.

He said on 'The Jonathan Ross Show': "Dianne tried to do this move with me that she’d seen on TikTok.

"I had to pull her vertical body up straight, and it literally ripped me apart from my left cheek to my right shoulder!"

The 47-year-old comedian, who captured the hearts of the nation with his spellbinding performances last year, added that he was surprised that other contestants do not get injured due to the "relentless" nature of the ballroom series.

Touching upon how physically demanding the rehearsals were, he admitted: "You start like you're an athlete and you're not an athlete.

"It's eight hours a day, six days a week - it's relentless.

"The first few weeks you pick up injuries that relate to the dance you're doing.

"The jive - you feel like you've been on a mule for a week.

"The first time you do a bit of ballroom - your knees take it because you're not used to it. It's amazing more people don't get injured permanently on that show."

However, all the hard work paid off and he and Dianne lifted the coveted Glitterball Trophy - beating 'Miranda' actress Sarah Hadland and her pro partner Vito Coppola, JLS singer JB Gill and his dance partner Lauren Oakley, and 'Love Island' series eight star Tasha Ghouri and her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Recalling how he felt when host Tess Daly announced the pair as the winners, Chris said: "It was emotional, Jonathan, it was so emotional.

"Me and Dianne were meant to link arms at the end of that and walk off.

"As we linked arms, she crumpled and then I crumpled and the two of us were in bits. It was a lot, you know."

Joining the comedian on the chat show's sofa on Saturday night (15.02.25) is former 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro dancer turned 'Dancing on Ice' judge Oti Mabuse.

Asked if he would like to get his skates on, Chris simply stated: "I do not ice skate."

