Christine McGuinness is 'dating again' even though she and Paddy McGuinness still live together

Christine McGuinness is "having fun" after finalising her divorce from Paddy McGuiness.

The 36-year-old model was married to former 'Take Me Out' host Paddy, 51, from 2011 until 2022 and has Leo and Penelope, 11, as well as eight-year-old Felicity with him but has now confirmed that she is "dating again" after years of focusing on motherhood.

She told the Daily Star: "For so many years, I was being a mum and a wife. I was staying at home all the time. But now, my divorce is complete and I’m dating again. I’m having fun."

However, Christine still shares a mansion with Paddy and while she acknowledged that some may not understand it, she insited that it arrangement still "works" and they have done it for the sake of their children.

She said: "People probably think that Paddy and I are sharing our lives. That’s not the case.

“Our time isn’t together. When Paddy is at home, I can go to work. And when I’m at home, he can go to work.

“Every now and again, we’ll be there at the same time and we’ll have family days together and it’s lovely. But they’re few and far between. We've got our own separate lives and careers. It works.

"I’m sure there are a lot of people who think, ‘How can you live with your ex-husband for years after you’ve separated?’ But our children are always going to come before anything else."

The former 'Real Housewives of Cheshire' star - who previously discovered that she and all three of her children are autistic - has decided that 2025 will be her year for embracing "more opportunities" after previously turning things down without been considering them.

She said: "This is the year when I’m going to go for it and take on more opportunities. “In the past I’d get an opportunity and I’d say no before even considering it.

“But now I’ll look at it and see how much it will affect me mentally and physically. I’ve realised that these things are a bit of fun. It’s telly. So, why not?

"I like feeling more relaxed and open-minded when it comes to different opportunities."

