Christine McGuinness is going to star on Celebs Go Dating

The 37-year-old star – who was formerly married to TV presenter Paddy McGuinness – will be joined on the new run of the E4 reality programme by pop stars Kerry Katona and Jon Lee from Atomic Kitten and S Club respectively.

Producers have also confirmed that the new series will feature 'Too Hot To Handle' star Louis Russell and 'Love Island' contestant Olivia Hawkins.

Christine, whose divorce from Paddy was finalised last year, told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "I'm going to have a summer of fun!

"Who knows what might happen?

"I've not dated much before, so I feel like I'm doing a crash course.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the other celebs and the coaching side of things."

Kerry is set for her second appearance on the show after previously featuring in the sixth series back in 2019.

The 44-year-old star – who has been married three times - said: "I'm just learning who I am.

"I always seem to change my persona for whoever I am with for their needs instead of prioritising my own."

The celebrities will be once again guided in their search for romance by therapist and relationship guru Anna Williamson, life coach Paul C. Brunson and sexual communication expert Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn.

Rob Beckett returns as the narrator for the new series, which features a new twist as the single stars will be flown to the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Christine's participation in the show was first reported last month and it was suggested that bosses were "delighted" to have signed up the former beauty queen.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Show bosses are delighted to have snapped up Christine, they think she’ll be great on-screen and appeal to lots of other women in their thirties dating after getting a divorce.

"Fans will see a new side to Christine too as she opens up about her personal life and films coaching sessions with the show’s dating experts.

"Christine has been open on social media about how she found spirituality and healing in Ibiza, so she’s thrilled to be working over there."