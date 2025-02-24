Christine McGuinness needs to be with someone "understanding and caring" before she can believe in herself.

Christine McGuinness needs someone 'understanding and caring' in a relationship

The 36-year-old model was married to former 'Take Me Out' host Paddy McGuinness, 51, from 2011 until 2022 and has Leo and Penelope, 11, as well as eight-year-old Felicity with him and after winning the latest series of 'Celebrity Hunted', admitted that she can be "too hard" on herself and being in a relationship with the "right person" can often improve her self-esteem.

She told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "The best thing from it was realising that actually I can do more than I think I can.

“If I'm with the right person and someone understanding and caring, I'm a lot more capable than I think. I doubt myself, I preempt a lot, and I probably put myself down more than I should. I realised that on the run that sometimes I'm just too hard on myself.

"But I don’t think I’ve done anything that’s made me feel so proud. I’m a mum of three autistic children and I want them growing up knowing nothing is going to hold them back. I definitely go for things a lot more now."

The former 'Real Housewives of Cheshire' star fought off competition from the likes of Blue singer Duncan James,'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Kai Widdrington and 'Loose Women' panellist Denise Welch on the Channel 4 series,and relished in the chance to focus on something other than motherhood for a period of time.

She added: "It just really gave me that power to keep thinking, ‘It's never too late to get a new job, to get a new hobby, to make new friends, to start a new relationship.’ I realised all that whilst I was out there because I wasn't mummy for a while. It gave me time to actually think, ‘OK, what do I want to do?’ It was amazing!"