Christine McGuinness is still struggling to pay off her £300,000 divorce bill.

The model split from her husband Paddy McGuinness - the father of her three children - in 2022 after 11 years of marriage but they have continued to live together at the family home for the sake of the kids - and Christine has now admitted the separation was massively expensive but she's determined to be able to say: "I paid for my own divorce".

During an appearance on 'The Shizzio Show' podcast, Christine explained: "There was times where it was fine and really civil, and we were agreeing on what we wanted and what we were going, then there was times where it felt like we were starting all the way back at the beginning.

"It's the biggest bill I have ever paid in my life, and I will say that I paid for my own divorce, nobody else ...

"I think people assume that if you're going through a divorce with someone who earns a hell of a lot of money, your legal fees will be covered, or they will cover the costs or something, but it doesn't work like that.

"I think both of us now, if we could sit down and do it again, yeah, we'd do it completely differently, because we both spent a hell of a lot of money on divorce lawyers.

"Me personally, £300,000 pounds out of my own money that I didn't even have. I got someone to represent me that was equal to who was representing him."

Christine - who is mum to Leo, eight, Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five, with Paddy - went on to vow she will never divulge the real reason behind the breakdown of the couple's marriage.

She said: "I've never spoken about the reasons for our divorce, and I don't know if I ever will. It was a difficult time. It wasn't something that, you know, I just decided to do overnight, or that we chose to do.

"We tried, and, yeah, there just, unfortunately, there was no repairing it, you know?

"I'll always, always love him as the father of the children, and I still live at home with him, which says a lot. We separated three years ago, and we are completely divorced, and we live in separate parts of the house, but we share a family home."