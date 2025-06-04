Clair Norris finds her ‘EastEnders’ exit “upsetting”.

Clair Norris finds her ‘EastEnders’ exit ‘upsetting’

The 2-year-old actress joined the show as Bernie Taylor in 2017, and her upcoming departure follows the exits of her on-screen family over recent years, with producers deciding to axe Her character this summer – with her final scenes filmed in April and scheduled to air later this year on BBC One.

Speaking at the British Soap Awards held in London last week, The Sun reported Clair said: “Obviously it’s upsetting. I’d been there for eight years, which is a long time to play a character, and I have absolutely loved being in the show.

“They gave me the opportunity to learn on the job and also now I am able to take that onto other things that I do.

“Of course it’s sad but at the same time it felt like a natural end, with the Taylors being gone, it kind of felt right. I’m now very excited about the future.”

Clair added the decision to write Bernie out felt inevitable once the rest of the Taylor family had left Albert Square.

The actress also said she took comfort in keeping a few of her character’s belongings as mementoes.

She added: “I have taken Bernie’s coat. It was so iconic! And also the t-shirt that Bernie wore for Pride with ‘Walford Pride’ on it, little bits here and there. Also her badge when it was her birthday.”

Details of her character’s exit remain under wraps, but Clair teased Bernie will return to her “bad Bernie” ways.

She said: “My exit is very Bernie, and it’s back to bad Bernie. It’s very dramatic, and must-watch.

“I’ve already filmed my exit and it will play out later this summer.”

When asked if viewers might see the return of Karen Taylor – Bernie’s on-screen mother – she replied: “I couldn’t possibly say! “Maybe, maybe not, you’ll all have to watch.”

She said about her next steps: “My plan is to work out what I want to do. ‘EastEnders’ is the only thing I’ve ever done, so all I know is soap.

“I came from college and went straight into it.

“I’m open to anything. I’ve just been on holiday which was great and the perfect timing.

“And now I’m back it’s about getting cracking with show reels and self tapes.”