Claire Sweeney would love her ‘Coronation Street’ character Cassie Plummer to get married.

Cassie, played by Claire, 52, has become one of Weatherfield’s most disliked residents after it was revealed last week that she had been secretly drugging Ken Barlow while working as his carer, as well as making purchases on his credit card without his knowledge.

With few allies left, her budding romance with Steve McDonald could be her only chance at redemption.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press outlets, Claire said she would enjoy the opportunity to film a wedding storyline between Cassie and Steve.

She added: “I said this to him the other day, ‘I’d love us to get married’. He went, ‘Not another wedding’.”

Discussing the growing relationship between Cassie and Steve, played by Simon Gregson, 49, Claire added: “I would love for them to end up together. There’s so much fun in the scenes with them.

“Cassie could have been doing some evil stuff and thinking terrible things, but the minute he comes she turns into a giggly teenager.

“He just strips all of this away from her and it’s really very genuine. They just can’t help themselves. It’s literally forbidden fruit.

“He should not be going near Cassie. No one's talking to Cassie. She's a pariah, persona non grata on the cobbles, and suddenly he can't help himself, he literally can't. It’s lust, but with genuine fondness and love as well.”

Claire also praised her co-star Simon, calling him “hysterical” and a “kind soul”.

She said: “He’s an absolute joy. It’s not like going to work, he makes me laugh. I adore him.”

Reflecting on her character’s complexity, the actress – who previously played Lindsey Corkhill in ‘Brookside’ – said: “She’s not one-dimensional. They wrote some great stuff for Bill (William Roache, 91, who plays Ken on ‘Corrie’) and me just after this, and it was very moving.

“It’s Cassie explaining why she's done all these things and apologising to him. I just love playing her because she’s funny, she’s a bit evil, she’s vulnerable. She’s an absolute joy to play.”

Cassie is set for further drama later this month, as Ken’s daughter Tracy McDonald hatches a plan to take revenge for her father.

‘Coronation Street’ airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.