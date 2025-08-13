Clara Amfo’s depression led to her quitting her BBC Radio 1 show.

The 41-year-old presenter, who spent a decade as a DJ and regularly fronts shows including the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage, revealed on the Happy Place podcast the toll her career had taken on her mental health.

She said about the health struggles that led her to quit Radio 1: “I was burnt out, I wasn’t taking care of myself properly and I think I was a bit overwhelmed by life’s injustices.

“I just wasn’t feeling great and I was in a bit of a negative headspace.

“The start of 2023, I was in the flipping trenches. I was feeling really, really depressed sort of mid-2023 and I took some time off radio, and just had to have a little reset. That is when I decided I was going to leave my show.”

Clara, first joined Radio 1 as a DJ and later hosted the Live Lounge, The Official Chart on Radio 1, and her 1Xtra programme.

In her interview with Fearne Cotton on the podcast, Clara also addressed the pressures of working in high-profile broadcasting.

She added: “I had mixed reactions. Obviously our bosses, who are lovely, were like ‘But why?’

“I’m one of these people where I am so passionate about what I do that I never want to resent anything, I don’t want anything to feel like it’s forced or a chore.

“And I want to be able to listen to music always as a fan, rather than as a business, and I want to be able to talk to people on a human level without thinking, ‘Got to get that viral interview clip’.”

Clara left Radio 1 in 2023, marking the end of a decade-long chapter that included championing new artists through her “hottest record” feature.

At the time, she said: “I'm so proud of the work I've been able to do on every show, whether it's been from the 8th floor, a city in the UK or a pop star's house across the pond. I’m grateful to have had the ears of the listeners who have consistently shown up for me.

“I’m enamoured by everyone I've had the privilege of working alongside for each and every broadcast.

“I’m energised and excited for my next chapter as part of the network and beyond.”