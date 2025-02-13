'Coronation Street' star Colson Smith is hugely disappointed he is leaving the soap without making it to 1,000 episodes.

Colson Smith has opened up on what's most disappointing about his Coronation Street exit

The 26-year-old actor has played Craig Tinker for the past 14 years, seeing him turn from an awkward teenager into Weatherfield's trusted local policeman.

Colson was told last autumn he was being let go from the ITV soap as part of a shake-up on the Street which means he is going to fall short of his goal to make it to the episode landmark he had set himself.

Appearing on the 'On The Sofa' podcast, he shared: "They’ve said it’s 14 (years). Less than a thousand episodes though. That was my goal in life. I think I’m 150 off.”

Colson also let slip that his on-screen farewell will not be taking place on the cobbles but inside Roy’s Rolls cafe.

Commenting on his goodbye, he added: “The big speech is on the street but I don’t think I’m on the street, I think I’m in Roy’s Rolls.”

Colson previously admitted the hardest part of being told his time on the show was coming to an end was sharing the news with his two best friends on 'Coronation Street'; Jack P. Shepherd and Ben Price, who play brothers David Platt and Nick Tilsley, respectively.

In a past appearance on the 'On The Sofa' podcast - which the trio host - Colson said: "The hardest bit was walking down the stairs knowing you two were there. I just stood in the doorway of the green room didn't it, and I looked at you two.

"This was the funniest part, and I think even in my teary state part of me went, 'What is going on?' As I'm hugging Ben, there's a TV that is on the wall mounted in the green room and it was turned off. And I just saw the reflection of little Jack hugging my waist. We had a hug and then I went, 'Can we go to Nando's?'"

The date of Colson's exit as Craig is yet to be confirmed, but the actor is among several cast members who are leaving 'Coronation Street' this year.

Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster) is being written out, whilst Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw), Shelley King (Yasmeen Metcalfe), Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) and Paddy Bever (Max Turner) have all opted to quit the soap.