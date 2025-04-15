Ross Kemp was left exhausted by his 'EastEnders' return.

The 60-year-old star briefly reprised his role as Grant Mitchell for the BBC soap's 40th anniversary in February and confessed that he was "slightly fried" after being dropped straight into some dramatic scenes on Albert Square.

Ross told the Radio Times magazine: "It was wonderful, but you come away from it slightly fried. Grant comes back and within a minute he's fighting, he's crying, he's making love, then he's crying about it, then he's fighting again. He's never just sat in the launderette.

"The first scene in the anniversary was me breaking into the Arches and wrestling a Beretta 9mm off my brother, so it wasn't like going to the cafe and saying, 'Can I have a bacon roll, please?'.

However, Ross did enjoy the chance to get to play a role he has been associated with for over 30 years once again.

He said: "I think a part of me is Grant, and part of Grant is me. It was great to put the leather jacket on again, and also a relief that I could still get in it!"

Ross features in the new series of the BBC genealogy show 'Who Do You Think You Are?' – which returns to screens next week – and admits that he was surprised to get so emotional as he delved into his family history.

He explained: "Like any family, the stories change as they pass down generations, like Chinese whispers. Unravelling the truth was very moving."

Kemp – who has worked in hostile areas for programmes such as 'Ross Kemp on Gangs' – felt a connection with his great-grandfather Arthur 'Pop' Chalmers, who spent much of his life at sea, as they have both been far from home and away from their loved ones for long periods.

The 'Bridge of Lies' presenter said: "I felt a sadness that Pop hadn't been there for his wife and daughter.

"He left at the start of the Second World War in 1939 and didn't come back until 1946, because part of his job after the war ended was to load tanks back onto ships and get them back to the UK.

"I've spent too much time away myself and it makes you feel slightly selfish, even though I'm doing a job, as was Pop."