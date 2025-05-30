'Coronation Street' actor Ben Price broke his iPad whilst he was on the loo playing 'Clash of Clans'.

Ben Price had some toilet trouble

The actor – who plays Nick Tilsley on the ITV soap – admits he is addicted to the app game and can’t stop playing the fantasy strategy title even when he has to take a comfort break.

Ben was gutted when he smashed his Apple device because he'd had it for several years and never had an issue with the gadget.

Appearing on the 'On The Sofa' podcast, Price said: "I’ve had the iPad for 10 years. I dropped it in the loo because I was playing 'Clash of Clans', and it fell face up and it cracked. Now I have to get a new one."

Ben only started playing the game with his son Max but continued directing his army when the youngster got bored of the game.

The 53-year-old TV star – who also has a daughter Paloma with his wife Alexandra – added: "I started it when my son was seven and he obviously stopped when he was eight and I carried on."

Ben plays in the Legend League, which presents gamers with a tough challenge.

On the podcast, Price’s co-star Jack P. Shepherd – who plays his on-screen brother David Platt in ‘Corrie’ - explained that when he was living with Ben he could hear him playing Clash of Clans because the walls in their home were so thin.

Jack stated: "When our walls were paper thin, and our bed headers were against each other, I used to hear boom, boom at night because Ben was playing 'Clash of Clans'."

Ben jokingly added that he could give up his job on ‘Corrie’ and “become a professional 'Clash of Clans' player".