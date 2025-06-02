‘Coronation Street’ star Barbara Ferris has died at the age of 85.

The former model and actress - who played Rovers Return barmaid Nona Willis in the ITV soap - passed away on 23 May, it has been confirmed.

However, no cause of death has been revealed as of yet.

Born in London to Dorothy and Roy Ferris, Barbara was the second of four children and was the elder sister of 'Matilda' and 'Call the Midwife' actress Pam Ferris.

While studying at the Italia Conti stage school, she performed in pantomimes and commercials to help support her family.

Barbara first appeared on ‘Coronation Street’ in 1961, though left after just 10 episodes as the actress struggled to master the Lancastrian accent needed for the Manchester-set programme.

She then went on to have a long and successful career in TV and film, spanning over three decades.

Following her ‘Corrie’ exit, Barbara went on to appear in a handful of movies, including the Laurence Olivier-starring drama ‘Term of Trial’ in 1962, Rita Tushingham and Bernard Lee’s ‘A Place to Go’ in 1963, and 1969’s ‘Interlude’, which also starred John Cleese, Donald Sutherland and Oskar Werner.

Barbara’s most memorable role came in 1965’s ‘Catch Us If You Can’, where she portrayed Dinah, a young woman who abandons a film shoot to elope with stuntman Steve (Dave Clark).

Barbara’s last on-screen appearance was in the 1990 drama movie ‘The Krays’, which was directed by Peter Medak.

In the film, Ferris played Mrs. Lawson, and appeared alongside Martin and Gary Kemp as Reggie and Ronnie Kray.

As well as TV and film, Barbara had a fruitful stage career, with her final appearance on London's West End coming in the 1991 comedy ‘Broadway Bound’.

Barbara’s younger sister Liz Ferris also became a star after she took home the bronze medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics for diving.

That same year, Barbara married film producer John Quested. Their honeymoon - a single night at The Dorchester - was cut short by her upcoming professional stage debut.

Barbara later stepped away from acting to raise her children and accompany her husband on international assignments, living in Ireland, Zurich, and London.

Barbara is survived by her husband John, and their children Nick, Catherine and Christopher.