Sue Cleaver is trying to "be brave" after quitting 'Coronation Street'.

Sue Cleaver is trying to 'be brave' after quitting Coronation Street

The 61-year-old actress has played the role of matriarch Eileen Grimshaw on ITV's flagship soap opera since 2000 but just months ahead of her exit from the show, she has admitted that she is the "happiest" she has ever been.

She told Yours magazine: "These few years have probably been my happiest decade. No matter what you do in life, we all get to that point where society tells us we're at the end. I hear empty nesters say, 'That's it, my work is done now,' but you can recreate yourself, and be brave."

Away from the cobbles, the former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant has starred in the UK tour of 'Sister Act' and has become a regular panellist on 'Loose Women' in recent times.

And Sue - who appeared in episodes of 'dinnerladies' opposite Victoria Wood and in Kay Mellor's 'Band of Gold' before landing her now-signature role - called on others to "exercise their courage" in life and insisted that one of the most important things to do is find "joy".

She said: "People don't have courage - it's a muscle and, like everything else, you exercise it. Stop giving yourself a hard time, because you are unique and fantastic.

"Use the internet to research what it is you want to do, or make a phone call to find out more.

"You don't have to do big challenges, or write books, but I think the biggest thing is to do things that bring you joy."