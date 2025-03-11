'Coronation Street' is set to go on tour with an 'An Audience With'-style stage show featuring some of its most recognisable cast members.

'Coronation Street' is set to go on tour with an 'An Audience With'-style stage show featuring some of its most recognisable cast members

The long-running ITV soap will bring its stars to venues across the UK, with Jack P Shepherd, 37, Jimmi Harkishin, 60, Samia Longchambon, 42, and Simon Gregson, 50, among those confirmed to take part.

There will also be surprise appearances by past cast members, which could include Barbara Knox, 91, and 92-year-old Bill Roache.

The tour begins in London on 14 September before moving to Sheffield, Salford and Glasgow.

A spokesperson for the show said: "This is your exclusive chance to get up close and personal with your favourite 'Corrie' stars as they spill behind-the-scenes secrets, share hilarious stories, and relive heart-warming moments from the iconic ITV show.

"Ever wondered which co-stars are best mates off-screen? This is your chance to find out! Whether you've been watching since 1960 or you’ve just discovered the magic of Weatherfield, 'An Audience With Coronation Street' promises an evening of laughter, nostalgia, and stories you won’t hear anywhere else."

The tour is being organised by Cuffe and Taylor, the live event promoters behind recent 'Emmerdale' and 'Happy Valley' live shows.

It will offer fans a rare opportunity to hear from cast members about life on set, memorable storylines and behind-the-scenes moments from the UK’s longest-running soap opera.

'Coronation Street', which first aired in 1960, remains one of Britain's most-watched shows.

Set in the fictional town of Weatherfield, it has been a staple of British television for over six decades.

It has introduced some of the most iconic characters in TV history, from Ken Barlow, played by Bill Roache, to Rita Tanner, portrayed by Barbara Knox.

Recent storylines have tackled hard-hitting social issues, including coercive control, mental health and hate crime.

Tickets for 'An Audience With Coronation Street' are expected to sell quickly, and for details and bookings fans can visit cuffeandtaylor.com.