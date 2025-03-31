Kym Marsh "loves" being a grandmother in her forties because she still has the "energy" to be involved.

The 48-year-old actress is grandmother to Teddy, five, through her daughter Emilie and two-year-old Clayton via her son David - both of whom she has with ex-partner Jack Cunliffe - and feels "very fortunate" to have reached the milestone at this stage in life.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I love being a grandma. It's one of the best jobs in the world, and I'm hoping that I get more of them. I have a brilliant relationship with my children and my grandchildren, and I love spending time with them. I've always been very family-oriented.

"I'm sure that's come across before and we are a very, very close family. I feel very fortunate that I have enough energy to be able to be involved, we go on holidays together pretty much every year. I watch them do their after-school clubs and it's nice to be so involved in their lives."

Kym is also step-grandmother to Polly - who is the daughter of Emilie's husband Michael Hoszowskyj - and has a 14-year-old daughter, also named Polly, with her ex-husband Jamie Lomas.

The former pop star first found fame through the television talent show 'Popstars' when she was selected to be part of the band Hear'Say in 2001.

In the years that followed, she became most notable for her role as Michelle Connor in the ITV1 soap opera 'Coronation Street', a part she played from 2006 until 2019.

Following this, she played dinnerlady Nicky Walters in the BBC revival of school-based drama 'Waterloo Road' and as she gears up to star in a production of the classic play 'Abigail's Party' at The Royal Exhange in Manchester, admitted that she can see her daughter following in her footsteps.

She said: "Polly has watched me on TV and has now said that this is something she wants to do with her life. So, hopefully I've inspired her. In terms of coaching, I'd be able to maybe help her, but not when it comes to doing well.

"It's a hard industry to get into and you've got to have your own talent in order to do that. Emilie is the same, she's auditioning and doing drama classes. It's hard work.