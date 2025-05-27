Sue Cleaver "really would like to go back" to 'Coronation Street' "at some point" in the future.

The 61-year-old actress bid goodbye to the ITV soap's fictional Manchester-based town Weatherfield in March after 25 years to do "some different things" in her life for a "couple of years", but given the "many friends" she has on set - including her light technician husband Brian Owen - she would love to return to the cobbles one day.

Sue is quoted by My Weekly magazine as saying: "I'm not career driven at this stage in my life. I just want to have a bit of fun. I want to do some theatre and see what else comes up.

"But, they will be passion projects, I won't just do everything that is offered. There's part of me that thinks I might even go back to school. And I want to do some more travelling because travelling has always been my joy, and I've been restricted with the job that I've had.

"I hope it's not goodbye forever because I really would like to go back at some point. I just want a couple of years to do what I fancy doing.

"I want a bit of freedom in my life to do some different things."

Meanwhile, she insisted she will never be "that far away".

She added, as quoted by Woman magazine: "I'm never going to feel like I'm that far away [from 'Coronation Street'].

"I have too many connections there. I've got too many friends who are there, and my husband still works there, so it's always going to be a huge part of my life.

"Maybe one day Eileen will bob back."

Sue, who made her first appearance as straight-talking Eileen in 2000, filmed her final scenes on March 28, and they will air in the coming weeks.

And she believes the character, who has sons Todd (Bruno Langley) and Jason (Ryan Thomas), was so successful because everybody could "relate" to the Street Cars employee.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "She was cocky, but she had a very big heart.

"She was every woman. Everybody knows an Eileen. Everybody has an Eileen living on their street, and I think a lot of women could relate to her.

"She brought her boys up single-handedly, she'd been treated badly by men, she was a worrier, she was independent."