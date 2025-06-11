Elle Mulvaney thinks Coronation Street fans will be "getting more" when the show is reduced to five episodes a week.

Coronation Street's Elle Mulvaney has addressed the 'big change' on soap and teased 65th anniversary plans

The 22-year-old actress - who has played Amy Barlow on ITV1's flagship soap opera since 2010 - addressed the "big change" ahead in the scheduling for the programme, and even though viewers will be losing an episode per week, she believes that it won't be too "different" to how it is now.

She told The Mirror: "I think it's exciting. Obviously, we used to be five episodes not massively long ago so I don't think it is gonna be that different.

"I almost feel like viewers will be getting more in a way because it will be on every single night. It's just a big change, isn’t it?"

Meanwhile, in a world-first, Coronation Street will join forces with fellow ITV soap Emmerdale for a single episode in January 2026, and Elle is just hopeful that her character will be involved in some way.

She said: "Oh my God, we are absolutely ecstatic about it. We cannot wait to know about it all, it's gonna be unreal. If you are a fan of both shows then this is a dream come true.

"I mean hopefully I'll be involved. We will have to wait and see! You have got to remember that we both have got such massive casts so it will be a case of how many people can you fit into one episode, but we'll see! Hopefully I'm in it."

Coronation Street - which is the world's longest-running television soap opera - will turn 65 on 9 December this year, and Elle admitted that she is "excited" to find out all about it but couldn't say much just yet.

She added: "I'm excited to find out the details, but I can't say anything!"