Corrie's Kate Ford thinks Tommy could have been the love of Tracy's life

'Coronation Street' star Kate Ford thinks Tommy Orpington could have been the love of Tracy's life.

The 48-year-old actress plays Tracy Barlow in the hit ITV soap and after her character split from her footballer partner Tommy Orpington this week, Kate has revealed she thinks Tommy could have been "the one".

Speaking in an interview shared by ITV, Kate said: "I think Tommy would have been the one for Tracy, but he's just so obsessed with football that she never came first.

"If he'd have had a different mindset, she would have been so happy with him, but he's just obsessed with football and she can't compete with that. I think out of all her relationships, she really wanted this one to work the most."

The soap couple split this week after Tommy was offered a new job in Southampton playing football, forcing Tracy to make him choose between her and his work and Tommy ultimately chose the sport.

In scenes next week, viewers will see Tracy's ex fiancee Rob turn to her for help and will make a shock proposal to her after he has been on the run from prison since his escape attempt, having narrowly avoided death after being pushed down the stairs by his sister Carla Connor.

Speaking about Tracy's feelings for Rob, Kate said: "Tracy really loved Rob, but so much happened there to take that away. I think she's moved on, those feelings for him are long gone.

When asked if Tracy believes she could be in danger with Rob with his desperation to stay out of prison, Kate said: "Not at first but as things escalate she suddenly realises this is quite serious.

"She doesn’t think he'd ever hurt her really, but there's always that level of doubt so there is a little bit of fear."

Kate worked with Marc Baylis - who plays Rob Donovan - when he was last on the show from 2012 to 2017 and Kate shared that it is great to work with him again.

She added: "I've really enjoyed it. It was so nice. I mean, for a start he looks exactly the same, like he hasn't aged at all, but we just went straight back into it.

"It was like he hadn't gone and it was really nice to play scenes with him again."