Sally Carman-Duttine has revealed why she can't stand working with her husband Joe on 'Coronation Street'

The married couple play mechanic Abi Webster and taxi boss Tim Metcalfe, respectively, on the ITV show, but Sally has confessed she cannot stand to be near her spouse on set.

She told OK!: “I’d be very happy never to have a scene with him ever again.

“I love Joe to bits, but I don’t like working with him – I’m never going to like working with him."

She continued: "Bless him, we’ve got very different work processes – let’s just put it like that. I like to come fully prepared, and he likes to flesh it out on the floor."

What's more, the 43-year-old actress gets into fits of laughter whenever her other half tells one of his jokes and he likes to make her life "on purpose", which results in Sally telling him off.

She shared: "Also, he’s very funny. I’m such a giggler and once I’ve gone, I’m gone. It’s terrible and even if people get annoyed about it, it doesn’t help.

"He absolutely makes me howl with laughter and he does it on purpose. I get cross with him because he knows the situation, but he can’t help himself.”