'Love Island' star Curtis Pritchard is willing to fight 'Married at First Sight' star George Berthonneau in the ring after he claimed to be texting his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Curtis Pritchard is willing to fight George Berthonneau in the ring over his claims his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was still with him when they started dating

Ekin-Su won 'Love Island' in 2022 with her ex, Davide Sanclimenti, but they split up on the outside.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star then entered the 'Love Island: All Stars' villa in January and found love with Curtis, and they have been going strong ever since.

However, George has been dissing Ekin-Su and alleged he was in a relationship with the brunette beauty while she was dating Curtis.

Speaking on Fubar Radio, George claimed: "Everyone was like 'why are you saying it now?', because I loved the girl and I didn't want to let go of it.

"And my biggest thing was, why should I keep protecting someone who can't even apologise or take accountability."

He continued: "I even said to her on the phone, I was like 'are you not going to apologise?'

"You had sex with another man whilst I was at home.

"And you're not even going to apologise."

Dancer-turned-boxer Curtis has now had his say and called it all "outside noise" while telling George to give him a call and "get in the ring".

He told The Sun: "Hey, if he wants to get in the ring with me, tell him to call me out and let’s get in the ring.

"I've just been focusing on the camp. I haven't read anything or done anything, truthfully. And that's all that matters to me.

"I’m focusing on the camp, I’m focusing on having fun with Ekin and that’s all that matters to me.

"Any of the outside noise or outside stuff that's going on, I haven't got time to even let it settle into my brain. I don't even know what's going on. I can't be bothered with the whole situation of anything else, bar myself, Ekin and fighting right now. And I think that's just the way my mind works.

"It was like that in my dancing days. I'm focused on this one thing. You can't let all of these other outside distractions get into your head whatsoever. There's just no point."

Curtis previously said he wanted to fight Ekin-Su's ex-partner Davide in the boxing ring.

Being interviewed at a boxing event, Curtis was asked: “Do you have any names of people you would like to call out?”

To which he replied: “I’ve got a couple but I’m not gonna say everyone.

“But I’ll give you two names. Sammy [Root] from my series of 'Love Island' just gone, because I know that he boxes and so I know that he would perhaps look to do it.

“And then Davide, which is Ekin’s ex, because I know he never treated her well, so that would be an interesting one.”

Curtis make his professional boxing debut on May 16 as part of a Misfits Boxing card.