Curtis Pritchard wants a boxing match with Ekin-Su's ex Davide

The 29-year-old came third in the most recent series of 'Love Island: All Stars' with former islander and his now girlfriend Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Curtis has now said that he would call out Davide Sanclimenti for a boxing match.

Being interviewed at a boxing event, Curtis was asked: “Do you have any names of people you would like to call out?”

To which he replied: “I’ve got a couple but I’m not gonna say everyone.

“But I’ll give you two names. Sammy [Root] from my series of 'Love Island' just gone, because I know that he boxes and so I know that he would perhaps look to do it.

“And then Davide, which is Ekin’s ex, because I know he never treated her well, so that would be an interesting one.”

Ekin-Su and Davide won the show back in 2022 and split around a year later in 2023 following rumours that Davide had cheated.

Recently, Ekin revealed that she doesn’t think her romance with Curtis would have worked if they hadn’t been tested during the show.

During their time on the ITV2 reality show, the couple were tested when Curtis, 29, nearly had his head turned by contestant Danielle Sellers.

During an appearance on ‘Lorraine’, Ekin-Su said: “I think everything happens for a reason and I think if there was no sort of test in there, then I don’t think we would be sitting in this chair right now.

"I think like you said, the butterfly effect, if you change one thing, the outcome is different and I think we needed to be tested. Why not be tested in the villa? It’s where tests happen.

“Danielle was perfect, she was a lovely girl. At the time I realised, hang on a minute, I am feeling jealous, I’m feeling almost betrayed. What the hell is going on? Because in the real world, when you’re dating someone, the thought of your man in the same bed as a woman, it’s worrying isn’t it?”