Daisy Lowe 'took year off after burning herself into the ground'

The 36-year-old beauty admitted she "wasn't very well" when she was strutting her stuff down runways or being snapped for shoots, and it took her until she was 29 to realise she was completely drained.

Daisy - who decided to take a break after competing in the 2016 series of the hit BBC One reality show, 'Strictly Come Dancing' - told the i newspaper: "I wasn't very well when I was modelling. I kept going into burnout and not really realising.

“It took me until I was 29, post-'Strictly' to realise I've burned myself into the ground. I ended up taking a year off. A huge saviour to my health was that I started exercising. I'd always danced because dancing was a real release for me. At 22, I started going to the gym."

Daisy - who has a two-year-old daughter, Ivy, with her property developer fiance Jordan Saul - aims to do "15 to 30 minutes of yoga five times a week", to keep her "very much on the straight and narrow", but she admitted it's not so easy because of looking after her little one.

She admitted: "It's not so easy with Ivy, but I still try and do between 15 and 30 minutes of yoga five times a week, and that seems to keep me very much on the straight and narrow."

The brunette beauty has been dating Jordan since 2020 after they met walking their dogs on Hampstead Heath in London and they are set to tie the knot in the summer.

They welcomed Ivy in 2023 but the fashionista is "not rushing" into having more children because she feels like Ivy has "knocked me for six" and that it has taken "so much energy" out of them.

She explained: "I'm not rushing into having more children.

"I feel like the first one's knocked me for six.

"She's wild, sassy, hilarious and amazing, but takes so much energy."

And Daisy said becoming a parent has given her "more respect" for her 55-year-old former fashion designer and singer mum Pearl Lowe and her 59-year-old Bush rock band frontman dad Gavin Rossdale.

She explained: "When you have kids of your own, it gives you more respect for your own parents.

"You think, 'This can actually be really hard.'

"My mum has been really helpful by saying, 'It's really important that you continue to be you as well. Hold your identity and your independence because that will serve you really well in life.'"