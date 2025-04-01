Dame Mary Berry’s faith was "deepened" following the tragic death of her son.

The 90-year-old baking legend's second child William died in a car crash aged 19 in 1989 but Mary - who is a Christian - was able to stay strong at a time of heartbreak because she believes they will be reunited in the afterlife.

She is quoted by Yours magazine as saying: "When you have faith and tragedy hits you, you have a reason to go on and be strong.

"William's death deepened my faith.

"Without its support, I really would have struggled.

"I absolutely believe I will see my son in the afterlife."

The former 'The Great British Bake Off' judge and her husband Paul Hunnings have two other children - Thomas, 57, and Annabel, 55 - as well as five grandchildren and Mary has "huge sadness" that families no longer eat together because it removes the chance to see a "smile on a loved one's face with something you've created from scratch".

The food writer added: "It's very important.

"You miss out on those special moments if you're eating in front of the TV."

Mary - who trained at the Bath School of Home Economics and later Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France - is known for being the Queen of Cakes, as well as having numerous awards to her name, such as the National Television Award for Most Popular Talent Show Judge in 2017 for 'The Great British Bake Off'.

However, she attributes all of her success to her domestic science teacher Miss Date.

Mary explained: "She was the most wonderful woman who made cooking fun and told me I was good at it.

"By the end of the very first class, I was brimming with excitement and longing for the next lesson.

"Suddenly, for the first time in my life, I felt like I could do something.

"And, as it would turn out, do it rather well.

"I truly believe any success I have had in my career is down to Miss Date.

"Life is all about sharing.

"If we are good at something, pass it on."