Dame Prue Leith skips two meals a day when she is filming The Great British Bake Off.

Dame Prue Leith has been a judge on The Great British Bake Off since 2017

The 85-year-old food expert is a judge on the Channel 4 show and so she can taste the baked treats made by the 12 contestants on the competitive cooking show without piling on the pounds she doesn't eat breakfast or lunch while making each series.

In an interview with the new issue of Bella magazine, she said: "I don't eat breakfast or lunch, so I am generally OK."

Prue also calculates how many calories she has left after eating the cakes to make room for a glass or two of red wine at the end of a day's filming.

She added: "Then you can calculate how many calories you've eaten in the form of cake and work out, 'Oh, I have just got enough calories left to have a couple of glasses of wine.'"

She then quipped: "So basically, for about 10 weeks of the year, my diet is cake and red wine. And what is wrong with that!"

Elsewhere in the Bella interview, Prue's fellow judge Paul Hollywood, 59, said he has not put on any weight after eating the creations in this year's series - which begins on September 2.

He said: "I didn't put any weight on this year, which is good.

"I was a bit more careful, but I did take a couple of people's signature bakes for my lunch, I've done that a couple of times."

The Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond - who has presented the show with comedian Noel Fielding, 52, since 2023 - put on "two kilos" after trying the bakes.

Alison, 52, said: "I'm a lot more disciplined now.

"I only put two kilos on this year, and I've already lost one kilo of it."

Prue - who joined Paul as a judge on The Great British Bake Off in March 2017, replacing Dame Mary Berry, 90, when the programme moved from the BBC to Channel 4 - has no intention of leaving the show any time soon, despite being 85.

However, when the time comes, she does not want to be "pushed" out of the job by an executive.

Prue explained in the new issue of My Weekly magazine: "I am loving it, I look forward to it, and it's a lovely job.

"But I want to go before I am pushed.

"I don't want some poor executive to have to come to me and say, 'Prue, I am just wondering, you are 87 or something, do you not think it's time you just stepped down?!'

"I am so proud of this show, I enjoy it so much."