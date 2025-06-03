Dame Prue Leith is jealous of her husband John Playfair's success on her 'Cotswold Kitchen' show.

Dame Prue Leith is jealous of her husband John Playfair's success on her Cotswold Kitchen show

The 85-year-old restaurateur is stunned by how fans have been going crazy for her fashion designer spouse - who appears on her ITV cookery programme - and viewers have recognised him more than her in public.

In an interview with My Weekly magazine, 'The Great British Bake Off' judge said: "I don't know if I'm entirely delighted that he's such a success! I'm supposed to be the telly star in the family!

"We were in the checkout at the supermarket the other day and the girl on the till recognised John. She said, 'Oh, you're the man on 'Cotswold Kitchen'. I love that show. You're wonderful! You're so funny!'

"She was a real fan.

"And I'm stood there packing the bags and she hasn't got a clue who I am!

"I find it quite funny actually. And I'm pleased for John."

Prue films 'Cotswold Kitchen' in her and John's house, and she wanted to get him involved because she thought the recording process and all the cables in their property would be a "pain" for him.

The star - who married John in 2016 - said: "He's always up for anything. I was very conscious that filming takes place at our home and how disruptive it is because it usually takes longer than it's supposed to plus it takes over far more of the house than just the kitchen.

"There are cables everywhere! I thought it would be such a pain for him so why not involve him?

"It seemed natural to pull him in - and he is, I have to say, quite the natural."

Prue previously revealed she would be stepping down from judging duties on the celebrity Stand Up for Cancer version of Channel 4's 'The Great British Bake Off' to spend more time with her children - filmmaker Li-Da Kruger and Conservative MP Danny Kruger, both 50, who she had with her late husband Rayne Kruger - and grandchildren.

Stressing that she is still going to be judging alongside baker Paul Hollywood on the civilian version of the show, Prue said: "I'm doing the regular show.

"I said no to the celebrity one because I wanted some time off to travel and to see my grandchildren and my children.

"But I do love 'Bake Off'. It's great fun."

Prue is not sure if the next series of 'The Great British Bake Off' will be her last, but when she does hang up judging duties, she wants to "jump" rather than be "pushed".

She said: "We often don't get a new contract until we're actually filming a new series.

"When I stop doing it, I want to jump rather than be pushed. I know I'll have to stop some time but right now I'm very happy."