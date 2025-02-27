Damien Molony wants John Nettles to make an appearance in the 'Bergerac' reboot.

Damien Molony would love to see John Nettles appear in the revived Bergerac

The 41-year-old star plays the titular detective in the UandDRAMA revival of the Jersey-set crime drama and hopes that the 'Midsomer Murders' star – who played the sleuth during the programme's original run on the BBC between 1981 and 1991 – agrees to feature in the show.

Damien told the Metro newspaper: "The show means so much to the people of Jersey, so I hope they're proud of it – and I hope John agrees to play a role at some stage. He thinks he'd get in the way, but I think it would be brilliant to have him."

The 'Brassic' actor revealed that he had the chance to have lunch with Nettles, 81, to pick his brains about portraying Jim Bergerac.

Damien recalled: "We had such a laugh, reliving our memories of Jersey, as well as how we got the job.

"We were both around 40 when we started, and he said how good 'Bergerac' had been to him, and that he really hoped it was as good to me.

"He told me so many brilliant stories about his episodes – he remembers them all.

"I'd just love to spend more time with him because we had such a lovely lunch."

Molony revealed that he was excited to take on the lead role in a TV series for the first time.

He explained: "All of the other shows I've done have been ensembles.

"'Being Human' there were three of us, in 'Suspects', three, in 'Crashing' and 'Brassic', six. So it's the first time I've experienced being on my own and other cast members coming in for a couple of days and then disappearing for a couple of weeks."

Damien explained that he is trying to follow the lead of his 'Ripper Street' co-star Matthew Macfadyen when it comes to being at the centre of a show, which begins airing on Thursday (27.02.25).

The 'Derry Girls' star recalled: "I always remember how energised and positive he was because some days on film sets are long. But there was always a smile and I wholeheartedly embraced that responsibility for morale."