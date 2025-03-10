'Dancing On Ice' is at risk of being axed.

Holly Willoughby co-hosts the ITV show

Sam Aston won the latest series of the ITV show on Sunday night (09.03.25), but viewing figures have slumped in recent times and TV bosses are now poised to make a decision about the programme's long-term future.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The staffers on 'Dancing on Ice' are saying the show is over and claim they’ve been told as much.

"It’s a mainstay of ITV’s schedule and viewing figures are remarkably less than they were but they still had almost three million watch the launch show.

"There’s no denying, though, that the format has become tired and they’re not getting the big names they once did."

'Dancing on Ice' - which is co-hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern - debuted on ITV back in 2006, and TV bosses believe the show needs to be given a reset before it's possibly relaunched.

Despite this, 'Dancing on Ice' staff are currently feeling pessimistic about the show's future.

The insider explained: "The show’s future hinges on the meetings that follow last night’s finale.

"'Dancing on Ice' is an expensive production and there are questions over whether ITV is getting bang for its buck.

"Staff working on it aren’t holding out much hope."

Meanwhile, Christopher Dean has admitted to being unsure about the show's future.

The 'Dancing on Ice' judge - who won a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics alongside his skating partner Jayne Torvill - also admitted that 50 years of performing has taken a toll "on the body".

He said: "If 'Dancing on Ice' continues, we will just come back as judges."