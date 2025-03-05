'Great British Bake Off' judge Dame Prue Leith thinks a generation of young people have been damaged by being encouraged to "think about themselves all the time".

Prue Leith gives reason why she believes young people are struggling with their mental health

The 85-year-old star believes that Generation Z are struggling to "cope with modern life", but they would be able to deal with the stresses presented to them better if they looked beyond themselves and adopted a more community focused outlook.

Speaking to students at the Cambridge Union this week, Prue said: "Whatever I say, I am likely to offend people, but I am going to say it.

"I think there is a real problem with mental health post-COVID. There is no question. Lots of young people are struggling – they just can’t cope with modern life.

But I think a lot of that may be due to the fact that we have put such a lot of emphasis on sort of 'me, me, me'.

"Like, 'How is my mental health? How is my wellbeing? Have I got enough time?' We are encouraging a whole generation to think about themselves all the time. If they thought about other people a bit more, maybe it would be better."

Prue also thinks it would be better for young people's coping skills if they were given less help by the adults in their lives.

She added: "There is a danger of mollycoddling and becoming unhealthy. That’s not a very popular thing to say."

The culinary expert - who founded Leith’s School of Food And Wine, which trains professional chefs and amateur cooks - also offered her audience of students some important advice to ensure you have a satisfying career and personal life.

She said: "When you are young, you think it is quite cool as you are shy and unsure. It is really disastrous.

"So don’t be bored. It is a sin to be bored. If you are sat at a dinner party next to some old codger and he is going on about his greenhouse, then question it."