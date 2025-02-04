Dani Dyer got a nose job after she was left in tears when a bully branded her "carrot nose".

Dani Dyer reveals heartbreaking reason why she had major plastic surgery

The 28-year-old TV star - who is the daughter of former 'EastEnders' actor Danny Dyer - has opened up about her surgery journey, revealing she decided to go under the knife after a boy at school abused her about her snout.

In the latest episode of her podcast 'Live and Let Dyers', Dani explained to her dad that the constant jibes about her appearance had pushed her to get a nose job, and while Danny admitted he wasn't initially keen on her going under the knife, but he eventually came around to the idea - as long as it made her "happy".

This isn’t the first time Dani has been candid about her nose job.

The reality TV star wrote in her 2019 book 'What Would Dani Do?' that she considered getting rhinoplasty when she was just 12 years old after being bullied over the shape of her nose - but she couldn't afford the operation.

Dani detailed how surgeons "shaved it down", and conceded she has since been tempted to go back for a second operation, but ultimately decided on keeping her nose as it was.

As well as her nose job, Dani wrote in her book about trying lip fillers, but she didn't like them because they made her lips look too big.

She previously told how her dad and nan were fuming about her lip fillers.

Speaking ahead of her time on ITV2 dating show, she said: "I had lip fillers done ten months ago.

"I didn’t like them - they were really big on me because I have such a small head.

"My Nan absolutely hated me. She said I was just like all the rest of them. All my mates have had their lips done.

"But my dad just looked at me and shook his head. He wasn’t happy.

"I didn’t tell anyone before I got it done, I just went - I do what I want."