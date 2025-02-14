Dani Dyer's professional footballer fiancé Jarrod Bowen wants to play video games all day when he retires.

Dani Dyer reveals her pro footballer fiancé Jarrod Bowen's retirement plan

The West Ham United star, 28, is a huge fan of video game streamers, and he is keen to follow in their fingertips when he hangs up his boots.

Speaking on her and her ex-'EastEnders' star dad Danny Dyer's 'Live and Let Dyers' podcast, she said: "I don’t think he will be [a pundit].

"He wants to be a streamer.

"He wants to be a gamer.

"He wants to play games and sit in a den all day and streaming s***.

"He loves all streamers."

As well as his love of video games, Dani admitted her man is also keen to start his own coffee shop one day.

She added: "And he wants to own his own coffee shop."

Jarrod could even turn his hand to acting after he made a surprise cameo in 'EastEnders' this week, appearing as himself.

The England star featured in a special video message aired for Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) at his joint stag and hen party with wife-to-be Honey (Emma Barton), with the striker sending best wishes for the big day.

He said in the clip: "Hi Jarrod Bowen here. Teddy told us you're about to tie the knot and I just wanted to say a massive congratulations, and good luck from myself and all of us at West Ham.

"Enjoy your special day. Hopefully see you at the London Stadium soon."

Jarrod was delighted to be involved with the soap's upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations.

He said: "It's great to be part of the 'EastEnders' 40th anniversary celebrations and appear on the show.

"'EastEnders' is loved by so many people and obviously has a strong link to the east London community, so to represent West Ham United in this very special episode is a really nice moment for everyone connected with the club."