Dani Dyer’s husband Jarrod Bowen 'so supportive' over Strictly

The 29-year-old reality TV star is excited to compete in the upcoming series of the BBC dance show – which will launch on September 20 – and revealed her West Ham footballer spouse Jarrod has been proudly cheering her on in rehearsals.

She told the Mail On Sunday: “Jarrod is so excited for me and so supportive. I’m so lucky I have such a supportive family. I said to him: ‘Can we dance together?’

“I will definitely be getting him up in the kitchen, we've got to have a little dance.

“'I knew I was going to have a great time, but I just feel like it is even better than I could even imagine. It's dance, it's fun. Today I was watching all the professionals. I get home and I'm just so excited.”

Dani and Jarrod- who have twin daughters, Summer and Star, two, together, as well as Dani's four-year-old son, Santiago, from a previous relationship - tied the knot in June and she admitted they didn’t put much effort into rehearsing their first dance.

She said: “Our first dance was nothing massive. We had two days before the wedding, and I said: ‘Babe, we have to try something.’

“And he was like: ‘I will just spin you around, pick you up and give you a big kiss at the end.’

“Honestly, that first dance feels like it goes on for ages. You have got everyone watching you, and you’re just two-stepping. So we did that.”

Along with Jarrod, Dani also revealed her father, Rivals actor Danny Dyer, has been a huge support.

She said: “He’s coming to the first live show. He gets really emotional about things. He will probably cry. He's just so proud. He's a proper girl dad. He really is. He's like: ‘Just go and enjoy it and smash it. He's really excited for me.

“I said to him: ‘Do you want to come?’ and he said: ‘Absolutely. I will come whenever I can.’”