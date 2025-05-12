Dannii Minogue has to send Kylie Minogue episodes of 'I Kissed A Boy' in advance.

The 53-year-old pop star is at the helm of the BBC Three same-sex dating show, and revealed that the 'Spinning Around' legend, 56, just cannot wait for the episodes to air, so she has them sent over to her ahead of time.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Andi Peters: "She does [watch it] and I don't know if I'm allowed to say this but I do send her links before it's all out because it is each week you get two more episodes on a Sunday and a Monday night, and she can't wait!"

Last year, the 'All I Wanna Do' hitmaker presented 'I Kissed A Girl' for the broadcaster and teased that this time round it is a "real gear change" with a new cast.

She said: "Second series with the boys, the first question my friends ask me is if it is going to be different. Yes. Ever new cast you get is a real gear change. Plus, the girls, they communicated so well and I think everybody knew that you've got talk things out and move fast.

"The boys are fantastic, we try to match them up for success. They start with a kiss - they've never met each other before, they've never seen each other. It gets steamy."

Dannii added that she decided to take on the hosting job because she loves playing Cupid in her everyday life to start with but has embraced being able to do it on such a big scale on television.

She said: "I personally love Cupid moments, whether it's friendships or in business. It's that joy that you get and to do it on this scale for people who are desperately looking for love and hadn't been really represented it before. "

This year's singletons hoping to find love are marketing-and-brand manager Adam, 27, civil servant-and-cheerleading coach Aron, 27, administrator Callum, 27, hospital pharmacist Jack D, 26, banking advisor Jack S, 22, finance analyst Jas, 27, retail store manager Jordan B, 25, sales manager Jordan R, 27, hotel receptionist Lars, 23, mental health support worker-and-part-time model Rory, 22, and artist-and-designer Ruben, 24.

And Dannii recently insisted the "joyful" show is not a scripted drama.

She explained: "The most important thing about this show is that it is joyful, and it's a celebration.

"This is not a drama. There is no scripting ...

"These boys are brave and open-hearted, and here for love. I love how they all went at their own pace, but made the absolute most out of three sun-filled weeks in the stunning surrounds of Puglia in Italy."