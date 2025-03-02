Danny Cipriani is done with reality TV.

Danny Cipriani is done with reality TV

The former rugby star took part in Netflix's 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' last year and previously appeared on the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas special, but he insisted he wants to take his career down a different route now.

He told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “I feel unbelievably privileged and honoured to have done 'Celebrity Bear Hunt'. I loved it. I did what I wanted to do.

“But I won’t do a reality show again. It’s not something that’s on my radar right now whatsoever.”

The 37-year-old star thinks there are a number of "beautiful opportunities" coming his way.

He added: “Life is bringing me beautiful opportunities. When I get offered things, I’ll have think about whether or not I want to do it.

“Things are just happening. If something feels good, then I’ll do it.

“There are lots of things that I’d like to do. I feel like it’s going to be revealed over the next year. Right now I’m staying present with my days.”

Meanwhile, Danny recently admitted the suicide of his former girlfriend Caroline Flack in 2020 was "one of the toughest" things he had ever been through.

He told The Times newspaper: "Caroline Flack’s death was one of the toughest moments for me. I was devastated.

"I spoke to my team-mates for an hour. I was crying.

"I stood up at the front and told everyone what I felt shameful about and all the things I was trying to hide, because we all share our pain.

"The gift she gave me was having to dive into my emotions in a way I hadn’t before. I hadn’t really cried or felt visceral feelings before."

And Danny has learned to "sit with" grief rather than trying to avoid his emotions.

He added: "I have dealt with grief by sitting with it and honouring it. You can’t avoid grief. When I was trying to run away from emotions or not feel certain things, they would come back up in a different way. So give yourself time to feel the discomfort and pain, and sit with it."