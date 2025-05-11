Danny Dyer has blasted some of the "s***" storylines he was given on 'EastEnders'.

Danny Dyer has hit out at EastEnders

The 47-year-old actor quit the soap as Mick Carter in 2022 after nine years in Walford and he admitted he was particularly unimpressed when his alter ego embarked on a romance with killer Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

Speaking at a charity night at Wimbledon Football Club on Friday (09.05.25), The Sun on Sunday newspaper reports he said: “You’ve got to sell this s***, and a lot of it is s***. You’re like, ‘What the f*** is this?’. Mick with Janine was mental.”

Danny and co-star Kellie Bright, who played his on-screen wife Linda Carter, found the soap "very cliquey" when they started and he accused Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie of giving them a frosty reception when they joined.

He said: “When I first came in it was a very cliquey place to work.

“We took the pub (Queen Vic) over from Shane and Jesse.

“Kat and Alfie had an 11 year run and then they wanted to get rid of them so they brought us in and they had the hump.

"They were getting prickly about us coming in.

“I was like, ‘What is the matter with these people? I have not made this call.’

"There were a lot of people blanking us when we first turned up and me and Kellie thought ’You know what, f*** these c****. Let’s get together and show them something different.’”

“We had to prove ourselves over six months.

“It was hard work. Then a new producer came in and sacked a load of people.”

Danny used to enjoy "a few lagers" on set from the Queen Vic, but when bosses found out, they took measures to make sure it became undrinkable, adding antiseptic to the beer barrels.

He said: “When I first arrived on set I was slipping around the side and having a few lagers and they found out so they started to put TCP into the beer.

“I wasn’t off my nut. I had a drink every now and again.”