Danny Dyer left 'EastEnders' to "bring stability" to his acting career.

Danny Dyer played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders

The 47-year-old actor - who played the Queen Victoria pub landlord Mick Carter from 2013 until 2022 - felt that his role on the BBC soap was hanging in the balance.

Promoting his new film 'Marching Powder' - directed by his pal Nick Love - he told HeyUGuys.com: "Well, I think one of the reasons why I made the decision to leave the soap - and I'll be honest - to bring stability, and it's a hard job to leave.

"We never quite know when the next pay cheque is coming or when your next job.

"You could have a really good run, and then it just stops for seven months, and you go, 'Oh, maybe it's over for me'.

"So, it takes that away but, of course, it's like you're crossed off every cast in this. That's the other thing.

"You're not available. You're getting paid every week, you know, in a high-profile show."

Danny's choice to leave 'EastEnders' has allowed him and Nick - who worked on the 2005 crime flick 'The Business' together - to reunite for the first time in almost two decades.

The star said: "My hunger and ambition was for things like working with Nick again and getting the opportunity.

"And the only way was if I left.

"So I did roll the dice - this is my third year out of the soap - and I've had an amazing run.

"I've had some incredible work come my way, and this was the one I was most excited about because me and Nick, sort of, picked up where we left off - which was a long time ago.

"We've both gone off - I like to think I'm slightly wiser, slightly more mature - I like to think I'm a better actor now.

"It's life experiences that gives you a toolbox to be better and to make different decisions.

"So, that's what this is - this is about me and Nick coming back together after 18 years and acknowledging the films that we made."

Danny also revealed that he opted to leave Walford because his alter ego Mick had a child with the villainous Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

He told Sky's Smart TV: "Mick's got a kid with Janine, how mad's that?

"That's why I left.

"They f****** put me with Janine.

"I thought, 'I've [got to] f*** off!'

"It's the truth!"