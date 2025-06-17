Danny Dyer reveals trousers issue made him realise he needed to quit drugs

Danny Dyer realised he was "slowly killing" himself with drugs when he couldn't work out how to put a pair of jeans on.

The former EastEnders actor was still "off [his] head" the morning after a National Television Awards (NTAs) ceremony when he was sat in his toilet trying, but failing, to get his trousers on.

But he realised his drug taking couldn't go on when he looked over and saw his wife, Joanne Mas, looking "shattered" and "ill".

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, he said: "I had a moment of clarity where I had been on it all night after the NTAs. I think I'd won and that's always on like a Tuesday or something and I had to go to work.

"There’s another thing with EastEnders, is that they go, yeah, come celebrate NTAs, but you are up at seven in the morning. So anyway, I'd just overdone it again and I just could not work out how to get my jeans on.

"I was just sitting on my ensuite toilet trying to work out what leg goes in what, and I don’t why.

"I've sort of had many of them moments over the years of me being completely off my head. But that one really resonated with me.

"It was more because I looked up, my wife was just watching me and she looked shattered and she looked ill.

"And of course, you know, the drug taking and the madness that comes with it, you're destroying yourself and your body and you're slowly killing yourself, but you also, you’re really upsetting the people around you. I just looked at her, even through this moment, I was off my head. But everything seemed to just sort of go, what the f**k are you doing to people around you that love you? And it was that moment and I could hear Artie, my son, who's now 11, he must have been three. He was running around downstairs and I think I'd got rid of the last straggler out the house.

"Yeah, so I had a car picking me up to take me to work and it was just this moment I thought, s**t, you're going to die. You're going to kill yourself. You're not happy. You're spanking all your money on drugs. You're destroying everything around you."

However, Danny - who played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in the BBC One soap - went to work and asked show bosses for help.

He said: "It's weird, that moment, because I went straight to work that day and I was a bit off my head and I did say, ‘Listen, I need help. I can't do this anymore. I need help. I don't know what it is, but this is a crossroads in my life where I need a gear change and I need it now and I don't think I'm going to survive this year’."

Afterwards, he headed to a rehab centre in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2016.

Danny has also recalled his EastEnders co-star Luisa Bradshaw-White being a huge help, "more than anybody else", during his dark days.

He told how the actress would warn him he had "an issue and problem".

Danny added: "No one else would say that to me."