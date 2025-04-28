Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher are keeping their "fingers crossed" that they will return as coaches on 'The Voice UK'.

Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones with their McFly bandmates

The two McFly band members were coaches on the ITV singing competition in 2024 as a duo, and Danny is hoping the pair are asked back for the 2025 series, which begins filming in early June.

Vocalist and lead guitarist Danny - who is also joined in McFly by Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd - told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "Fingers crossed we'll be back on 'The Voice'.

"Me and Tom have a real passion for it, and I think people could see that."

Tom added: "'The Voice' is a fantastic show.

"I feel very lucky that I got to be part of it. We had a brilliant time.

"I got to share my advice and stories. I have 21 years of experience, and if that's useful to someone, then that's great.

"I would love to do another series."

The 'All About You' hitmakers were the winning coaches last year with their act Ava Mannings - who they mentored on the show - taking the victory, and they have kept in contact with with Ava since her win to offer their support and guidance.

Danny said: "It wasn't just about mentoring acts during the show, but also afterwards.

"The aftercare is important. We really want Ava to do well."

Back in August 2024 it was reported that 'The Voice' will return in 2025 for its fourteenth series, and with filming due to start in early June for the show to air later this year, the line-up of coaches is expected to be announced soon.

Previously, Tom relished watching Danny on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

The musician starred on and won the show last year and Tom believes it was the perfect platform for his McFly bandmate to share his true self with the public.

Tom told Metro: "He’s been my best friend since we were 16 or 17.

"We’ve grown up with each other so I’ve known for most my life that he is the most awesome human being I’ve ever met.

"I love that now all of the campmates and everyone watching is getting to see that side of him as well."