Dave Myers’ wife Liliana is still finding his loss "challenging and painful".

Dave Myers's wife Liliana has reflected on the year since the Hairy Bikers star died

The 58-year-old hypnotist finds it hard that her 'Hairy Bikers' star husband of 13 years - who died on February 28, 2024, aged 66 following a two-year cancer battle - is no longer with her but she still feels him protecting her from above.

Liliana - who has penned the book 'Dave and Me - Life With and Without My Hairy Biker' - told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Loss is hard.

"Having to learn how to live with it is challenging and painful at times.

"He's been with me every day all along this year, I could feel his presence very clear.

"Some days I felt protected by an invisible force, other days I felt his hand on my shoulder.

"I've been guided by him to do things I never thought I would do."

Liliana and Dave met when he and his fellow Hairy Biker Si King, 58, were making the hit BBC series - which bagged the Best Food Show award at the TV Choice Awards days before the first anniversary of his death.

Remembering Dave, Si told My Weekly: "There are only two things certain in life; you come into it and you leave it.

"It's up to you what you do in the middle.

"Dave loved his life and lived it to the full."

The TV chef has also found life a "struggle" since Dave's passing.

He wrote in the Sunday Times newspaper last year: "I'll be honest with you, the past few months have been a struggle.

"More than once I was on the verge of jumping on my bike and heading into the sunset. Not tell anyone where I was going. Just clear off and never come back.

"Other times I was raging. Raging at the bloody disease, at God and anything else I could think of. People were asking me what I was going to do next.

"The answer is I am going to take some time to reflect on the life I had with my best mate, and think about moving forwards. Which is exactly what Dave would have wanted. Move forward, don't dwell on the past."

'Dave and Me - Life With and Without My Hairy Biker' comes out on June 19.