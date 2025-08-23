Davina McCall has no plans to get married again.

Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas are unlikely to get married

The 57-year-old star has been in a relationship with celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas for the past six years but insists that the pair are unlikely to be walking down the aisle together.

Davina - who was previously married to Andrew Leggett and Pet Rescue presenter Matthew Robertson - told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We go on honeymoons all the time but without getting married.

"We're in the honeymoon period after all these years. I couldn't be more happy. And sometimes there's an idea of, why change anything?"

Davina is hosting the new BBC dating show Stranded on Honeymoon Island and explained that she is even more enthusiastic about her presenting career having had a benign brain tumour removed last November.

The former Big Brother host said: "I love my job. I run to work. I love the people I work with. I've got some really good friends now that I've met through work. I am so lucky.

"As I get older I appreciate it even more. We were just saying earlier how funny it is that I used to say, 'TV will retire me at 50'. And here I am at 57."

McCall credits the late Cilla Black for changing the perception of older women on TV.

She said: "I think Cilla Black really changed things for women in TV. I now look at all the other female TV presenters and hopefully me, Jo Whiley, Zoe Ball, we're all in the same boat together and we're all still going, still relevant."

Davina admits that she accepted the chance to host Stranded on Honeymoon Island - which sees six couples whisked away to the Philippines for a wedding and honeymoon to see if they have found lasting romance - as it offered "something different".

The Masked Singer UK judge said: "I am picky about what I do, and I do turn down lots of work. So this had to have something different to it and it didn't disappoint.

"It's really good. It's gripping. It will make you laugh a lot. It'll also make you cross your legs and want to pick up a cushion and put it in front of your face. But it'll also make you cry because it's really cute at times."