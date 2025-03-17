Davina McCall has a "new look on life" since her brain tumour ordeal.

The 57-year-old TV presenter underwent a six-hour operation to remove a colloid cyst from her brain last November and now she has admitted that she sees things in a "different" light since beginning her recovery.

She told Hello: "Obviously it changes [things]. You have a new look on life, gratitude, love for people, love for nature, love for architecture - everything looks beautiful. It's different in that way, but not in personality or anything."

The 'Masked Singer' judge - who is married to hairdresser Michael Douglas - admitted that to her husband, seems like "forever" since her diagnosis, even though it was only a matter of months and now she has "a lot to unpack" mentally as she gets back on track with her career.

She said: "It's quite an interesting thing to go through. It's four months ago – for Michael it seems like forever, but to me it feels like it's gone in the blink of an eye because obviously the first two months I had no short-term memory.

"Now I'm back to work and everything's beginning to work again. I'm beginning to process it a lot more, in a good way. It's a lot to unpack."

Davina previously admitted she got her affairs in order before the surgery, to guarantee that her children - Holly, Tilly, and Chester, who she has with ex-husband Matthew Robertson - would be looked after.

She told The Times: "I set up my whole life before I went into the operating theatre knowing that, if I didn't make it, the kids would be OK. I needed to go under the anaesthetic knowing I had my ducks in a row.

"It was my way of letting go. I am so grateful for that process, because I realised through all of it that, if I were not around, my children would be on the right path."

Davina's "very rare" 14mm tumour, known as a colloid cyst, was discovered during a health scan last year while she gave a talk for a menopause company.