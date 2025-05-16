Davina McCall says walking her dog "like I'm late for a meeting" is one of the secrets of her fitness regime.

Davina McCall has revealed one of the secrets of her fitness regime

The 57-year-old TV star is known and admired for her commitment to exercise and healthy living but amidst the gym sessions and workouts, Davina insists a brisk stroll with your pooch pal is as good as any other exercise.

In an interview with Psychologies magazine, she said: "I walk my dog like I'm late for a meeting, so I don't amble on my phone or do things that are going to distract me.

"I walk with purpose and do that twice a day - 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes in the evening. Your body is going to thank you so much and your mental health will also benefit from it so much.

"I also have my own fitness platform - Own Your Goals Davina - and three or four times a week, I do my half hour workouts. I'll also walk to places rather than the car and they are all just simple ways to become more active."

Davina - who had a benign 14mm colloid cyst removed from her brain in 2024 - says she judges her fitness and wellbeing based on being able to do the things in life that make her happy and also being able to keep up with her three children, daughters Holly and Tilly and son Chester, who she raises with her ex-husband Matthew Robinson.

She said: "When I was in my 20s and 30s, wellbeing was more about an aesthetic. Back then, I was focused on how to get 'beach body ready' and I used to yo-yo a lot, up and down. I also loved food, but all the wrong foods.

"Wellbeing is being able to run after your kids and not get out of breath. It's about being able to take part in everything that they do and not be afraid that you're not going to be able to do it or you're going to injure yourself."

The 'Long Lost Family Presenter' - who is in a long-term relationship with hairstylist Michael Douglas - says getting older has been a blessing and she feels much happier now than when she was in her 20s.

She said: "I'm enjoying my life so much and I always had thought getting older was terrible.

"But I just get happier and happier the older I become. I might not have the nice tight skin that everybody else has, but inside my heart and my head, I'm content."