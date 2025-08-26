Davina McCall didn't want "any more TV shows" before signing up for Stranded On Honeymoon Island.

Davina McCall was swayed by Stranded On Honeymoon Island

The 57-year-old presenter felt too "busy" at the time as she balanced a couple of TV projects with her home life, but she was won over after reading the pitch for the BBC's new dating show.

She told the BBC: "I was quite busy generally in life and I was at a stage where I thought I don’t think I can do any more TV shows.

"I had a couple of nice shows, I’ve got ITV’s Long Lost Family and The Masked Singer, I didn’t need anything else, but this one came to me and I read the ideas of every show that someone sends to me.

"I wouldn’t say no to something without reading it myself and I read this, and I thought, oh no this is actually really good and I thought how is this going to be different from other shows and the thing I love about Stranded is the learning."

The new show sees 12 singles going on a honeymoon with a partner they only met for five minutes at a speed dating event.

The newly formed couples each get stranded on their own remote, tropical beaches as they're faced with having to communicate and collaborate to cope.

According to the BBC, the dating show "seeks to discover if, away from the distractions of modern-day life, love can thrive in isolation".

Davina added: "Everybody, the viewer and the people taking part, can really learn something from this show about themselves, about each other, about the human condition and even if they don’t end up with somebody, everybody learns something they can take into their next relationship, and I love that about it."

The TV star insisted the "deep learning" for those on the show provides a unique prospect for viewers and the people taking part.

She added: "I think it really cements what they want and what’s important in life."

And she predicted viewers will be "hooked" right from the get-go.

Asked what people can expect, she said: "To get totally addicted. You watch one episode and you’re like 'Oh My God, I want to see who else is going to come and get married' and once you’ve seen the first two, you’re in.

"Just brace yourself to get totally hooked, you’re going to love it!"

Stranded on Honeymoon Island will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from September 3 on BBC One and iPlayer.