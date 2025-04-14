Declan Donnelly has £35 million in just one of his companies.

The 49-year-old, best known as one half of the presenting duo Ant and Dec, has amassed the substantial sum through his firm Deecourt Limited, where he has invested much of his earnings from a decades-long television career.

Financial statements filed with Companies House and revealed by The Sun for the year ending June 2024 show Deecourt holds investments valued at £34.4 million, up from £31.1 million the previous year – alongside £900,000 in cash.

Declan also operates a joint venture with his long-time co-presenter Anthony McPartlin, 48, known as Hurley Promotions Ltd, valued at £2.7 million.

The two have been on screens together for over 30 years, beginning with the children’s drama series ‘Byker Grove’, in which Declan played Duncan Sperring and Anthony portrayed Peter Jenkins.

Their success continued with a series of primetime entertainment hits, including ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, for which they are currently filming the audition stages.

The pair also co-founded Deecourt and Teecourt Limited to manage income from presenting roles and advertising deals such as their tie-up with Santander bank.

Anthony later closed Teecourt to help fund his divorce from Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Dec recently signed on for two more seasons of their ITV game show ‘Limitless Win’, set to air in 2026 and 2027, with a Christmas special due in December 2025.

The show, hosted by the duo, features contestants answering questions for a potentially limitless jackpot prize.

Anthony said about the project: “We’re really pleased that ‘Limitless Win’ is coming back for another two series and some Christmas specials.

“People stop us all the time, saying how much they love the show and play along with their family. It’s exciting, it’s such a hit with viewers.”

Dec added in a statement published by ITV: “We’d love to go further up the ladder than we’ve ever been. “We want the contestants to go as high as possible. That's the magic of ‘Limitless Win’ – you never know, you might just know the exact answer to the question.”

The duo are also developing a reboot of ‘Byker Grove’, now titled ‘Byker’.

Speaking to The Sun at the National Television Awards in September 2024, Anthony said: “The show is still ongoing, it is still in development. We are currently looking at cast and looking at story arcs. It is taking longer than normal entertainment television as we are used to things being on screen quickly. We are like, ‘Come on, let’s get it over with’.”