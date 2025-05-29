Denise van Outen once chucked uneaten food out of a hotel window when she was on holiday.

The 51-year-old actress and singer and her then-boyfriend were bombarded with food when they ordered room service because the hotel's chef wanted to make them "extra of everything".

But because Denise and her former partner had no space to put the unwanted grub, they threw it out of the window in their room, only to discover "the next morning" that their food was "floating" on top of the hotel's swimming pool.

She told comedian Russell Kane, 49, on the 'Pack Your Bags' podcast: "I was on holiday with my boyfriend, and the people that were in the kitchen were being really over friendly with us and kept making - if we all did any sort of room service, they'd make extra of everything. The chef was just really excited to cook for us and bring food.

"So, we decided that because we couldn't eat all of it, we were like, 'What do we do with it? We don't want to seem rude.'

"So, we kept lobbing it out of the window of the hotel, only to discover the next morning that the swimming pool is below us. So, our dinner is just floating on the top of the pool."

Russell asked the former star of Channel 4's 'The Big Breakfast', if she and her then-boyfriend got into trouble.

Denise replied: "No, well, they must have seen it."

The TV presenter - who also performs as a DJ in the UK and abroad - recently jetted out to The Maldives, South Asia, because she felt "panicky" about reports that some parts of the country may be uninhabitable in "50 years' time" due to rising sea levels.

When she was out there, Denise realised how much she "needed to just stop" with work and take a break.

She admitted: "I started to get a bit panicky because the last time I went was about eight years ago. And I was thinking, 'I'm now coming up to 51.'

"And I thought, 'I haven't got another 50 years in me,' so I need to get there. So, yeah ... I really enjoyed it.

"I think now, having just done The Maldives, I realise, and maybe it's just because I'm just getting older, how much I needed to just stop.

"I've got a very overactive brain anyway, so I can fill my diary with so much stuff. In fact, even if I've got a day off, I tend to fill it with loads of things."