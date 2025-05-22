Diane Morgan is to play a robot in the new BBC sitcom 'Ann Droid'.

The 49-year-old star will take on the role of a humanoid robot designed to keep elderly people company in a six-part series that she has co-written with fellow comic Sarah Kendall.

'Ann Droid' is set in 2029 as widow Sue is given a D500 social humanoid eldercare robot that has been created to keep the ageing population company and monitor their health to keep the pressure off an over-stretched NHS.

The robot is "an overly attentive, socially inept pain in the a***" but Sue soon discovers that she can use it to her benefit in settling scores and doing the things that her son never gets round to.

What transpires is a buddy comedy between an older woman and her robot who isn't as advanced socially as she is technically.

Diane said: "I'm thrilled that the BBC has finally commissioned a programme about AI and how it will affect your mum."

Shane Allen, executive producer for Boffola Pictures, said: "In a world where AI is creeping in to the creative industry, we're fighting back in the best we can: taking the p*** out of it. The ball's in your court Chat GPT."

The BBC's director of comedy Jon Petrie added: "Diane Morgan's sharp comedic genius shines in 'Ann Droid', co-written with Sarah Kendall, as she brings to life an unlikely friendship between a feisty pensioner and her over-attentive robot.

"Equal parts clever and chaotic, this six-part sitcom marries heart and high-jinks in equal measure."

Diane also stars in the BBC comedy series 'Mandy' – in which her titular character frequently ends up in bizarre situations – and has called for more "stupid" humour on television.

She told The Times newspaper: "'Mandy' is stupid. I don’t think there’s enough stupid stuff. Most [comedies] have always got a bit of drama or a bit of romance … and it looks like it has a lot of money spent on it and you can spend a lot of money on having something look nice, but it doesn’t make it any funnier. In fact, I think it sort of impinges on it."