The BBC has announced a new Doctor Who animation for CBeebies.

Ncuti Gatwa regenerating as the Fifteenth Doctor

The TARDIS will be landing on the pre-school channel and the BBC is searching for a production company to create and produce the series, which will run independently from the main television series, which is overseen by showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children’s and Education, said: “Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor!

"This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK’s animation industry.”

The Doctor Who animated series will run for 26 episodes across 2027 and 2028 and a further 26 episodes across 2028 and 2029.

The pitch for the animated series states that "the BBC is looking for a passionate production company to create and produce the series, which will run independently from the main show, that will see the Doctor travelling through time and space for the pre-school audience, solving mysteries and problems alongside their companions and other friends. And, of course, they may come up against one or two challenges on their way…".

The deadline for initial submissions is 10 July 2025.

The announcement of the new CBeebies animated series comes after Ncuti Gatwa left his role as the Fifteenth Doctor in the finale of the most recent series titled The Reality War.

Viewers saw Ncuti's Time Lord regenerate into Billie Piper, who played companion Rose Tyler in Doctor Who for several years.

It is not yet known if Billie is the Sixteenth Doctor or Rose or a different character.

Following the surprise regeneration, Russell said: "What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.”

On her shock return, Billie said: "It's no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn't refuse, but who, how, why and when, you'll just have to wait and see."