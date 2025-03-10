'Doctor Who' star Simon Fisher-Becker has died at the age of 63.

Doctor Who actor Simon Fisher-Becker has died aged 63

The passing of the actor – who played Dorium Maldovar in the beloved BBC sci-fi series in 2010 and 2011 – was confirmed by his agent.

Kim Barry of Jaffrey Management said: "Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing. I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC's 'Doctor Who'.

"Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone. My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brothers, nieces and nephews and his legion of fans."

He played black marketeer Dorium Maldovar opposite Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor in the fifth and sixth seasons of the revived show and later reprised the role in the podcast series 'Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles' and 'Jenny – The Doctor's Daughter'.

Simon also starred in the 2001 film 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' as ghost The Fat Friar while his other screen credits include the comedy series 'Puppy Love', 'One Foot in the Grave' and 'Doctors'.

He also appeared in the Oscar-winning 2012 movie adaptation of the musical 'Les Miserables'.

Fisher-Becker's husband posted the sad news on the star's Facebook page, writing on Sunday (09.03.25): "Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon's husband.

"I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away. I'll be keeping this account open for a while. I'm not sure at this point if I'll be posting again. Thank you."