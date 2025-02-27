The 'Doctor Who' Propstore Auction has raised more than £245,000 for BBC Children in Need.

A Dalek sold for thousands at the Doctor Who Propstore Auction

Over 2,000 Whovians and collectors from across the world took part in the biggest 'Doctor Who' auction to date as they bid on more than 170 lots bundling iconic props, costumes and memorabilia from the beloved sci-fi series.

Among the biggest lots sold were a screen-matched Traitor Dalek, which went for £16,380 and a Mondasian Cyberman Costume and Parts, which fetched £15,120.

Other notable sales include a screen-matched 'An Adventure in Space and Time' TARDIS, which sold for £12,600, a Stonehenge Cyberman Photo-matched head, and the Thirteenth Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) Costume, which sold for £9,920.

A total of £245,243 was raised for BBC Children in Need, the charity committed to helping disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need, said: "The 'Doctor Who' family have been long-time friends of the charity and we are so thrilled to see them come together once again to support BBC Children in Need, raising almost a quarter of a million to make lives lighter for children and young people all across the UK."

Vanessa Hamilton, Doctor Who Brand Director, BBC Studios, said: "We're so incredibly proud of the results of this auction and to support BBC Children in Need.

"It's amazing to be able to share parts of 'Doctor Who' with the fan community, and we hope they enjoy owning a piece of TV history."

Stephen Lane, CEO, Propstore said: "We're absolutely delighted with the success of the Doctor Who Online Charity Auction.

"It's been incredibly heartwarming to see fans from around the world come together, united by their love for 'Doctor Who' and their generosity supporting BBC Children in Need.

"From Doctors to Daleks, the dedication and passion of 'Doctor Who' fans supporting this auction has been second to none."